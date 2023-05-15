Pair Charged for Playing Hitler Speeches Over Train’s Speaker System
SHAMEFUL
Two people in Austria have been charged for playing Adolf Hitler speeches over a train’s loudspeaker, according to the Associated Press. The suspects, who haven’t been identified, also played recordings of a crowd chanting “Sieg Heil” and “Heil Hitler” on the train from Bregenz to Vienna on Sunday. It is illegal to spread Nazi propaganda in Austria, the country where Hitler was born. David Stoegmueller, a lawmaker with Austria’s Green Party, was on the train and said staff were unable to stop the recordings or make their own announcements. He said he’d also been contacted by another passenger who was on the train with a woman who was a concentration camp survivor. “She was crying,” Stoegmueller said, adding that when technical problems happen in other countries, they involve air conditioning not working. “In Austria, the technical problem is Hitler,” he said.