Austria Says Dead Vienna Attacker Was 20-Year-Old ISIS Fanatic With Previous Terror Conviction
‘HATE ATTACK’
Austria has released the first details known about the attacker who was killed by police in Vienna during Monday night’s mass shooting. The attacker, who killed four people and wounded 17 others in the heart of Austria’s capital, has been identified as a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual national who had a previous terror conviction. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said his government’s initial investigations show the suspect sympathized with ISIS, saying: “We experienced an attack last night by at least one Islamist terrorist.” The minister added that arrests have been made following raids at addresses linked to the dead attacker. Sebastian Kurz, the chancellor of Austria, wrote Tuesday morning: “It has now been confirmed that it was an Islamist terrorist attack. It was a hate attack.”