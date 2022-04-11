Austrian Premier Will Meet With Putin in Moscow
READY THE BIG TABLE
The Austrian premier is to meet Vladimir Putin, the Russian president’s first in-person meeting with an EU leader since the invasion of Ukraine almost seven weeks ago. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he was due to meet Putin in Moscow on Monday, amid fears of renewed atrocities in the east of Ukraine. Nehammer said Austria had a “clear position on the Russian war of aggression,” and would be calling for humanitarian measures, including a ceasefire, and the investigation of reported war crimes. Also Monday, British defense chiefs warned that Russia may start using phosphorous weapons in besieged Mariupol as fighting for the strategic coastal city intensifies. Nehammer met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, after Zelensky was visited by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.