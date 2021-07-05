Austrian Man Bitten By Python While Sitting on His Toilet
OUCH
Look out, below! A man in Austria was bitten by a neighbor’s pet python during a visit to the bathroom early Monday morning, the Associated Press reported. The snake unknowingly escaped the home of its owner, a 24-year old who keeps 11 non-venomous snakes as pets. The reptile presumably made its way down a series of drains before arriving at the neighbor’s latrine, according to police. While sitting on his toilet the 65-year old man felt a “nip” in his genital area, only to look down and discover an albino python more than five feet long. The man only sustained minor injuries from the bite and a reptile specialist was called in to retrieve the snake and return it to its owner. The owner of the snake is being investigated for suspicion of causing bodily harm due to negligence.