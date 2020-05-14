Read it at E News
Princess Maria Galitzine, the great-granddaughter of the last Emperor and Empress of Austria, has died at age 31 from a “sudden cardiac aneurysm,” an obituary in The Houston Chronicle confirms. Maria Singh, neé Princess Maria Galitzine, was the daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat, and Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria, and a descendent of the Habsburg dynasty. She was born in 1988 in Luxembourg and later moved with her family to Russia where she attended the German School of Moscow. The princess married Rishi Roop, an executive chef at Hotel Derek in Houston, in 2017, and they later had a son named Maxim. The princess is survived by her parents, as well as her three sisters, Princess Xenia, Princess Tatiana, Princess Alexandra, and two brothers, Prince Dimitri and Prince Ionn Teimouraz.