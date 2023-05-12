Author Amy Silverstein Posts Public Message One Day Before Her Death
‘ONE LAST TIME’
Amy Silverstein, the author who went viral after writing an op-ed for The New York Times on her impending death and the need for improved drugs for organ transplant patients, died on May 5, a statement on her social media page confirmed. “Our beautiful, amazing, spectacular Amy passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 5th, 2023,” the statement said. “We will be maintaining this account to provide updates on developments in transplantation and for further information on Amy’s writings and upcoming tv show.” A day before her death, Silverstein, 59, released a video warning that she wanted to “speak up one last time” as she felt “things are getting a lot worse in my body and I probably won't be here for long.” The Sick Girl author, who had terminal cancer and was the recipient of two heart transplants, urged supporters to reach out to the American Society of Transplantation about their own transplants and “carry the torch that I have lit here,” and said she felt she can “leave this world feeling very grateful and very hopeful.”