Author of New York Times Anonymous ‘Resistance’ Op-Ed to Publish Book
The author of the infamous New York Times anonymous op-ed who claimed to be part of the “resistance” within the Trump administration is coming out with a book next month, which will also be published anonymously. According to The Washington Post, the book—titled A Warning—will pick up where the column left off and expand upon it, presenting an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency.” The official, only identified in the September 2018 Times op-ed as a senior Trump administration official, will be identified by that title in the book. The official has not been publicly identified, and they will reportedly elaborate on their choice to opt for anonymity in the book. Publishing company Twelve and literary agents at Javelin said they confirmed that the author is the same individual who penned the op-ed.
“There obviously will be those who want the author to reveal themselves publicly, but there are good reasons for that not to happen,” agent Matt Latimer told the Post. “The author feels their identity is almost irrelevant because there is scarcely a sentiment expressed in this book that is not shared by numerous others who have served and continue to serve this administration at its highest levels.”