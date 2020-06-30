Authorities Clear YouTubers of Wrongdoing for Giving Up Adopted Son
Ohio authorities will not file charges against YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer for placing their son Huxley in a new home after adopting him in 2017, BuzzFeed News reports. The couple, who regularly featured Huxley in money-making Instagram and YouTube posts, drew fierce criticism last month when they announced that they had given the child up, citing an inability to provide adequate care for his severe autism and other developmental disorders brought on by a brain tumor in utero. The Delaware County Sheriff’s office announced Monday it had closed its investigation into the couple after meeting with Huxley’s new adoptive parents, conducting a welfare check on him, and finding him “very happy and well taken care of.” His adoption, sheriff’s deputies concluded, was legal. Deputies also interviewed the Stauffers and conducted welfare checks on their four children and found no signs of abuse.