Authorities Find a THIRD Set of Human Remains at Lake Mead
MORE???
A third—yes, third—set of human remains was discovered at Nevada’s Lake Mead on Monday, officials said. In May, authorities discovered the body of a suspected 1970s or 1980s murder victim in a slimy barrel, only to find another body one week later. According to the National Parks Service, a witness reported finding the remains along the western side of the lake on Monday afternoon, though it remains unclear how long the body has been in the water. As The New York Times reported, officials said that a county medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Lake Mead’s water level has become alarmingly low, which has contributed to the disturbing findings. The lake is a crucial water source, and its levels are dropping in part because of climate change.