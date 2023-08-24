Authorities Find ‘Pantyhose Ligature’ at BTK Serial Killer’s Former Home
DISTURBING
Authorities in Oklahoma found a “pantyhose ligature” while searching a Kansas property that once belonged to Dennis Rader, the serial killer known as BTK. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said the evidence was found during an April search in connection with leads of murders which may be linked to Rader. “One of the items we recovered at that time was what appears to be a pantyhose ligature,” Virden told Fox News Digital on Wednesday, adding that the item would be given to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The ligature was discovered in an area where Rader had previously told others that he’d stashed “trophies that had never been found.” Rader confessed to killing 10 people following his arrest in 2005. He gave himself the dark moniker BTK—bind, torture, kill—in reference to the sadistic manner in which he murdered his victims.