Remains Found of Dad Accused of Killing 3 Daughters
Human remains believed to be those of triple child murder suspect Travis Decker were discovered in a remote wooded area in Washington state, the local sheriff’s office said. Decker was accused of murdering his three young daughters, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia. Decker has been on the run since May 30, when he failed to return his children home after a three-hour court-mandated visitation period as part of a custody agreement. His body was found south of Leavenworth, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The girls’ lifeless bodies were found with plastic bags wrapped around their heads at an abandoned campsite in the Washington Cascades, in early June, sparking a search for their father. Decker was an Army veteran with wilderness survival skills. “While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities also confirmed they had been in contact with the Decker family to update them on the investigation and their findings.