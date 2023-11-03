Authorities Hunt Driver Who Tried to Ram Nuclear Power Plant Security
MELTDOWN
Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a driver who allegedly drove through a fence and attempted to hit security officers at a nuclear power plant on Thursday evening. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies were called to the Oconee Nuclear Station at around 8:05 p.m. after a white male drove a silver 2002 Toyota Camry through the exit side of the gate at the plant. The car smashed into pop-up security bollards activated by the plant’s security, the sheriff’s office said, and then attempted “to hit the security officers” blocking him on a dirt road. The motorist also allegedly tried to “hit a security truck with a guard in it” as he fled the plant via its exit. He then proceeded to a property a few miles away where shots were fired—though the source of the shots has not yet been determined.