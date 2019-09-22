CHEAT SHEET
Authorities in Bahamas Using Smell to Find Dead Two Weeks After Hurricane Dorian
Two weeks after Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian decimated much of the Bahamas, authorities have still only recovered 52 bodies and have resorted to using the smell of decomposition to locate more. CNN reports that most of the recent bodies found have been washed back to land after being carried out to sea in the post-hurricane storm surge, but that at least 1,300 people are still missing, likely buried under rubble. Over the weekend a team of medics that arrived on East Grand Bahama have identified where more bodies will be found by following the smell of death or mold, and alerting demolition crews where bodies are likely to be recovered and which buildings are likely clear.