Oregon Authorities Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Fire at Pregnancy Resource Center
Oregon cops are investigating a “suspicious” fire at a pregnancy resource center in Gresham, Oregon, on Friday, according to the Seattle division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives. The Gresham Fire Department was called to the center around 3 a.m. Friday morning to battle the blaze that heavily damaged the building, fire officials told KOIN. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, fire officials told KATU 2 ABC. The ATF Portland Field Office is aiding Gresham police and fire officials with the ongoing investigation into the fire. Last month, an Oregon Right to Life office in Keizer was hit with two Molotov cocktails, which caused a small fire in the building.