CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Authorities Lost Contact With Jet in Virginia Crash Just After Takeoff
RADIO SILENCE
Read it at 12News
The business jet that was intercepted by U.S. fighter planes before crashing in a remote part of Virginia lost contact with air traffic control shortly after takeoff, according to new information from aviation officials. 12News reported that the plane, which was carrying four people, went radio silent almost immediately after taking off from a Tennessee airport, raising alarms among military and law enforcement agencies. The plane continued on its set flight path toward Long Island before circling back to Virginia, where it crashed after flying over Washington D.C., killing everybody on board. Fighter jets that intercepted the jet saw that its pilot appeared unresponsive before the crash.