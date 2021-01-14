Authorities Probing Why White Nationalists Got $500,000 in Bitcoin From Foreign Account Ahead of Capitol Riot

Read it at Yahoo News
Prominent white nationalists and right-wing groups in the U.S. received more than $500,000 in Bitcoin a month before the Capitol Riot from a foreign donor. Authorities are investigating whether the payments, which came from a computer programmer in France, were connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to Yahoo News. White nationalist publication VDARE and the Daily Stormer received the cryptocurrency from an account on a French digital currency exchange on Dec. 8, as did 20 others. Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who marched in Charlottesville in 2017, reportedly received $250,000.