Authorities Scramble to Contain Unknown Number of Loose Monkeys
Authorities in St. Louis are warning the community about a mysterious group of loose monkeys running amok. The St. Louis Animal Care and Control Division said on Friday that it is unsure of where the monkeys came from, but that exotic animals are not permitted in the city. “This is the first time we’ve had a situation dealing with monkeys at large in the city of St. Louis,” said Justen Hauser, the Environmental Health Bureau Chief of the city’s health department. Hauser said in a press update that they do not know how many monkeys are loose, but that multiple have been sighted near a park in northern St. Louis. The city zoo identified the loose primates as vervet monkeys, also known as green monkeys for their grayish-green fur. Hauser advised people not to approach the animals if they see them, stressing that they “can be intelligent, but also unpredictable.” He added that the monkeys will be trapped by animal experts once they are located. “We have engaged with multiple partners across, so that once the location of the monkeys is confirmed, those agencies that are properly trained and equipped can work to capture the monkeys,” Hauser said.