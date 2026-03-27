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1

Authorities Warn Dead Whale on Beach May Literally Explode

KABOOM!
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 03.27.26 7:49PM EDT 
Sei whale
Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

A dead whale that washed up on Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, on Thursday may explode, authorities have warned, adding that curious passersby should keep a 300-foot distance. The release of methane gas inside the decomposing mammal’s body could result in a build-up of pressure, and eventually an explosion, experts say. “The best way to assist these animals, and keep them and yourself safe, is by calling trained responders and maintaining a 150-foot distance from dolphins and porpoises and a 300-foot distance from whales,” according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS). “It is important to remember that whales in the surf are still dangerous, even when deceased.” AMSEAS has identified the animal, which is about 40 feet long, as a male Sei whale, which is an endangered species due to commercial whaling in the 18th and 19th centuries. AMSEAS said it would be conducting a necropsy examination on Friday.

Read it at Daily Mail

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2
Researchers Discover Mysterious Structure Below Pyramids
HIDDEN TREASURE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.26 5:43PM EDT 
Sphinx
Workers carry out restoration works on the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt April 11, 2006. The restoration effort will concentrate on the neck and chest of the Sphinx which have been eroded over time by the desert winds, according to Dr. Zahi Hawass, director of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill Tara Todras-Whitehill/REUTERS

A new claim about the Great Sphinx is raising eyebrows about the mysteries that may lie beneath the Egyptian Pyramids. Italian researcher Filippo Biondi says his team may have identified a hidden, sphinx-like structure buried beneath the Giza Plateau. Speaking on the Matt Beall Limitless podcast, Biondi said the discovery came after analyzing alignments between the pyramids and the existing Sphinx, pointing to what he believes is an underground parallel structure. The team also cited ancient clues, including the Dream Stele, which they say references two feline figures, as possible evidence of a second Sphinx. Using satellite imaging, Biondi claimed researchers detected a structure roughly 108 feet tall, along with what he described as vertical shafts and horizontal passages beneath the site—features he says suggest a larger “underground megastructure” mirroring the original. The idea of a second Sphinx isn’t entirely new. Egyptologist Bassam El Shammaa has previously pointed to mythology and historical interpretations, suggesting more could lie beneath the surface.

Read it at New York Post

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Save 20% on Bundled Essentials During Men’s Wearhouse’s Spring Sale
MORE THE MERRIER
Scouted Staff
Published 03.12.26 5:39PM EDT 
Men's Wearhouse
Men's Wearhouse

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Spring is upon us, which means vacations, proms, Easter festivities, and wedding season are just around the corner. Translation? We’ll be wearing a lot less wool and a lot more linen. It also means you may need to add a few more items to the rotation. Men’s Warehouse is helping out with the transition by offering 20 percent off bundled items for a limited time. You can bundle dress shirts, button-ups, polos, casual pants, jeans, and dress pants. All you have to do is add at least two items from the same category to your cart to activate the discount.

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Men’s Warehouse is a premier outfitter for formal events and everyday needs. The ethos is simple: offer authentically comfortable clothes so you can feel effortlessly comfortable and love the way you look. Give your spring fit an upgrade with 20 percent off Men’s Warehouse Bundles right now.

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3
Bill Murray’s Son Lands Major College Coaching Job
'TURNING POINT'
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 03.27.26 11:31AM EDT 
Published 03.27.26 11:30AM EDT 
Bill Murray with son Luke Murray.
Bill Murray with son Luke Murray. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Luke Murray, the son of actor Bill Murray, landed a major college basketball job Thursday when Boston College named him its new men’s head coach. Murray, 40, replaces Earl Grant, who was fired by the school earlier this month. The 40-year-old has five seasons with the UConn Huskies under his belt, and helped the team win back-to-back NCAA championships in 2023 and 2024. Murray said he was “deeply honored” and “incredibly grateful” to lead the Boston College Men’s Basketball program. “Our team will play an unselfish, tough, and highly competitive brand of basketball,” said Murray. Boston College athletic director Blake James said the hire marked a “turning point”, praising Murray’s “sophisticated offensive vision” as helping to define the “modern landscape of college basketball.” Murray’s father, star of films like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, has often been spotted sitting courtside during games throughout his son’s coaching career.

Read it at USA TODAY

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4
NFL Star Who Disappeared Before Super Bowl Dead at 52
‘DEEPLY SADDENED’
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Updated 03.27.26 2:35PM EDT 
Published 03.27.26 2:32PM EDT 
Raiders
Nick Lammers Staff Sports 10/20/03 Oakland Raiders' Barret Robbins one the bench against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, October 20, 2003, at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oaklnad, CA. (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Bay Area News vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins has died at 52. He spent all nine seasons of his NFL career with the team. The Raiders said in a statement that the organization was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barret Robbins. The thoughts and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret’s family and friends during this difficult time.” His former Raiders teammate Tim Brown tweeted early Friday morning that Robbins’ ex-wife, Marisa, informed him Robbins died “peacefully” in his sleep. No cause of death was given. Robbins notably disappeared right before the Raiders’ 2003 Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in San Diego. His wife later said that Robbins had been out all night partying across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, because he thought the Raiders had already won the game. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and said he was having a manic episode at the time of the incident. After being dropped by the Raiders that year, he found himself in trouble with the law several times over the years, facing various charges for assault, battery, trespassing, and being drunk in public. In 2005, he was shot in the chest three times during a brawl in Miami Beach, after which he spent two months in a coma and pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted felony murder upon waking up.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Get the Rest You Need With This Evidence-Based Sleep and Relaxation App
REST ASSURED
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.12.26 2:41PM EDT 
Woman sleeping in bed
Greg Pappas/Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re just about a week into Daylight Saving Time, and while the time shift comes with plenty of positives (who doesn’t love an extra hour of daylight?), it also significantly disrupts your sleep routine and circadian rhythm. When you add in months of winter sluggishness, late-night doom-scrolling, and the general exhaustion of daily life, it’s easy to see why March is considered Sleep Awareness Month. Simply put, most of us aren’t getting the rest we actually need. If you’re tired of being tired, look no further than BetterSleep, a leading app for sleep and relaxation. BetterSleep empowers you to build better nighttime habits to help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.

BetterSleep App
See At BetterSleep

The app features a wide selection of evidence-backed tools to calm racing thoughts and support deeper rest, including guided sleep meditations, customizable soundscapes, sleep stories, and relaxation techniques. Whether you’re overwhelmed by stress, dealing with an overactive mind, or just having trouble establishing a more routine, BetterSleep makes it easier to build sustainable sleep habits that actually work.

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5
Manosphere Clown Busted for Assault Hours After Shooting Gator
JAILMAXXING
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.27.26 3:09PM EDT 
Published 03.27.26 12:25PM EDT 
Fort Lauderdale Sheriff's Office/clavicular0
Fort Lauderdale Sheriff's Office/clavicular0

A social media streamer was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after his livestream abruptly ended, according to jail records. “Looksmaxxing” streamer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Osceola County, with a bond set at $1,000. The arrest came the same day videos of the influencer, 20, were circulating on social media for a separate stunt. Earlier, Clavicular had been seen riding an airboat through the Everglades when his group encountered a dead alligator floating in the water. Video showed him pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots at the carcass. Hours later, he was back online, hosting a marathon stream when the feed suddenly cut out. When it resumed, he was gone. A friend later appeared on camera to confirm the 30-day broadcast would end early. Clavicular’s online persona is tied to “looksmaxxing,” a trend marketed to young boys that frames physical “self improvement” as a mathematical problem involving “measurements, ratios, syringes, hammers to damage bones.” A source close to the matter confirmed to the Daily Beast that the alligator was dead when it was shot.

Read it at TMZ

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6
3 Killed in Tour Helicopter Beach Crash
DOOMED FLIGHT
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.27.26 5:53AM EDT 
Helicopter crash at Kalalau Beach
Three people have died after a helicopter crash at Kalalau Beach. KHON2 News

Three people died and two others were injured after a tour helicopter plunged into the ocean some 100 yards off Kalalau Beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The aircraft, operated by Airborne Aviation, was carrying a pilot and four passengers when it crashed, the Kauai Fire Department said. The helicopter tour agency offers 50-to-55-minute, “doors-off” tours of the region. All five were pulled from the water, and the two survivors were taken to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment, police said. Authorities were alerted at about 3.45 p.m. local time that the aircraft had crashed into the ocean, and multiple agencies, including the Kauai Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and American Medical Response, scrambled to the scene. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources has urged people to steer clear of the area due to aircraft wreckage and potential helicopter fuel and oil. “Containment and recovery efforts are underway,” the department said.

Read it at Star Advertiser

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7
Baseball Star, 29, Sues His Parents for Millions
BASE HIT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 03.27.26 1:18AM EDT 
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm reacts after hitting a three RBI home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm reacts after hitting a three RBI home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, 29, is suing his parents, alleging they defrauded him of millions while managing his financial affairs. In the lawsuit, the baseball star claimed his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, used multiple limited liability companies (LLC) to funnel money from his personal bank accounts and spend it on themselves. The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday and seeks at least $3 million in damages, as well as a full accounting of the missing funds. In January, the lawsuit says Bohm asked his parents for access to his financial information, including account statements. The lawsuit says his parents opted to “engage counsel” after the request, and that counsel then provided minimal information. It also claims his parents sought to “freeze” him out of his accounts and that they had “converted a sizeable amount” of his money for “their own use.” Though their attorney, Bohm’s parents denied any wrongdoing, saying they have always acted in his best interests “both personally and professionally” and still do so. “They are deeply saddened by the allegations made against them in this lawsuit and the sensational false narrative painted here,” the statement said. Bohm says his parents set up two LLCs in 2019, the year after he signed with the Phillies. He has a $10.2 million contract with the Phillies this year. Bohm claims his parents told him they needed to take a 10 percent interest in the LLCs in order to act as authorized representatives of his interests. They set up two more LLCs in 2024 after their son planned to purchase real estate. The lawsuit states that his parents live in an RV and travel the country. After Thursday’s game, Bohm told reporters, “I’m not going to address any personal matters right now.”

Read it at Associated Press

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8
Senate Republicans Buck Trump to Reach DHS Funding Deal
FINALLY
Janna Brancolini
Updated 03.27.26 7:05AM EDT 
Published 03.27.26 4:58AM EDT 
TSA lines
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent looks on passengers queue to go through security at New York's LaGuardia airport on March 22, 2026. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Republicans defied President Donald Trump to reach a deal with Democrats to partially fund the Department of Homeland Security. The president had demanded that any funding agreement tied to the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would introduce sweeping new voting restrictions threatening to disenfranchise millions of voters. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that strategy was “not realistic” and reached a deal with Democrats to to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, except for ICE and Border Patrol. The agreement represented an about-face for Republicans, who for weeks had rejected similar offers from Democrats. But with travelers in major airports facing hours-long waits as Transportation Security Administration agents quit or called in sick, Republican senators abruptly reversed course. ICE had already received several years’ worth of funding under President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful” spending law, but Republicans wanted to add billions more in regular funding. They still plan to try to add that money through another budget process. Democrats have said any new funding must be tied to immigration enforcement reforms, including requiring ICE agents to follow the same standards as other law enforcement agents, such as displaying their names and obtaining judicial warrants to enter homes, as required by the Constitution.

Read it at Bloomberg

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My Favorite Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plate Is 20% Off
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.26.26 2:39PM EDT 
Lifepro Vibration Plate Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Lifepro and Amazon’s Big Spring sales.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
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As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

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9
Terrifying Close Call Between United Flight and Black Hawk Revealed
NEAR MISS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.27.26 6:04AM EDT 
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter carrying Florida Gov. Charlie Crist prepares to land at the command post at Malabar Fire Station 99, Tuesday, May 13, 2008. (Photo by Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty I

A near miss between a military helicopter and a passenger plane, with spooky echoes of a 2025 disaster, is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. On Tuesday evening, an Army National Guard helicopter crossed in front of United Airlines Flight 589 from San Francisco, landing at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. The California National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk triggered a warning in the Boeing 737’s cockpit. Audio from a frustrated air traffic controller revealed just how close the call was. “We’re gonna be addressing that, because that was not good,” they were heard saying, according to LiveATC.net. The two aircraft were 525 feet apart vertically at their closest point, and 1,422 feet laterally. The close scrape invokes memories of a crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission and an American Airlines passenger jet at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January last year. Sixty-seven people were killed in that incident, one of the worst aviation disasters the country has witnessed for 20 years. “A thorough review will be conducted in coordination with the appropriate agencies,” the FAA said in a statement regarding the more recent incident.

Read it at CNN

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10
CEO Killed and Teen Son Injured in Hit-and-Run Boat Crash
HORRIFIC SCENE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.27.26 6:48AM EDT 
Davide Veglia
Davide Veglia, the founder and CEO of ABTS Convention Services, was killed in a hit-and-run boat crash on March 25, 2026. Instagram/ @davide_bstc

A Florida CEO has been killed and his teenage son injured in a hit-and-run boat crash after a larger vessel struck their dinghy south of Miami on Wednesday evening. Davide Veglia, 55, founder and president of ABTS Convention Services, was killed after an estimated 30-foot multi-motor vessel plowed into his 7-foot dinghy in Biscayne Bay at about 8:11 p.m., throwing him and his son into the water, the New York Post reported. His 14-year-old son was hospitalized with a broken arm. “The vessel involved has not yet been identified and is described as possibly a 20 to 30 foot boat with possibly two outboard motors and is described as possibly a dark blue boat with black bottom paint,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer George Reynaud said Thursday. Two teens nearby reported hearing cries for help. Enzo Avelino told WSVN: “I yelled for him to float before the cops came, and he floated. He was, like, floating there with his dad, holding him.” Veglia and his son were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where the 55-year-old was pronounced dead. Police said no arrests had been made.

Read it at New York Post

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