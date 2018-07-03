When DJ Roomba smashed onto the scene, robot vacuums hit the mainstream. But if your old apartment needs a lot of extension cords to keep the lights on or you’ve treated your house to full length curtains, a standard robot vacuum will probably spend more time tangled than cleaning. The ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner fixes that problem by scanning its surroundings to avoid obstacles. .

The Deebot maps out the environment of your home, so it can plan the most effective cleaning path. It’ll even remember where it left off if its battery dies halfway through cleaning. With your smartphone, you can schedule cleanings, designate cleaning areas, and even use voice reporting to keep tabs on its progress.

The Deebot will even empty its own basket into a docking station, cutting down on dust and hassle.

Usually, the ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station costs $799, but you can get it now for $549. To save an extra 15%, enter the coupon code JULY4TH at checkout.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.