Autopsy Confirms Kiely Rodni’s Body Was Found in Reservoir
IDENTIFIED
An autopsy confirmed that Kiely Rodni, the 16-year-old Truckee teen who vanished from an Aug. 6 campground party, was found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir, California authorities said Tuesday. Rodni’s body was found in her submerged SUV on Sunday by divers affiliated with Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search-and-rescue group from Oregon. A joint statement from the Placer County and Nevada County Sheriffs’ Offices confirmed the news, adding that law enforcement was “in communication with Kiely’s family” and was offering “our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time.” On Monday, Rodni’s family released a statement indicating that they would be taking time to “celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her.” The investigation into the teenager’s death remains ongoing, though police have indicated foul play is not suspected.