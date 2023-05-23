Autopsy Finds Oklahoma Honor Student Was Strangled

CHEAT SHEET
A medical examiner in Oklahoma has determined high-school honor student Madeline Bills was strangled—and now her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly taped himself raping her while she was unconscious, is charged with murder. Bills, an 18-year-old basketball player, was found dead in April in the pool house of her family home. Chace Cook, 19, was initially arrested on sexual assault charges but the new charge was added after the autopsy determined her death was a homicide. In a statement to KOKH, the victim’s family said they will “always focus on how Madeline Marie Bills lived her life and not how it was tragically cut short.”