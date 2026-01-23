Cheat Sheet
1

Autopsy Provides Clues After Teen Found Dead Surrounded by Dingoes

BEACH DEATH
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.23.26 3:37PM EST 
Stock photo of a dingo, a wild dog, looking for some food.
Manuel ROMARIS/Getty Images

Authorities are closer to finding the cause of death of the 19-year-old Canadian backpacker whose body was discovered on the beach in Australia. The death of Piper James has been a mystery since she was found in Seventy Five Mile Beach on K’gari, covered in bite marks and surrounded by a pack of dingoes on Monday. The newest autopsy results found that the animal bites were suffered after her death and therefore weren’t the cause of her death. Dingoes are a type of wild dog found almost exclusively on the Australian mainland. “I implore all people that visit K’gari, which is a beautiful place, that you do not go near dingoes,” Wide Bay District Inspector Paul Algie told the New York Post. Following the autopsy, James’s remains can now be released to her immediate family. A spokesperson for the family told the ABC that, “The autopsy has found physical evidence consistent with drowning and injuries consistent with dingo bites.” Her exact cause of death still remains a mystery; more testing needs to be done to ascertain if it was drowning that caused her death.



2
Singer Who Performed at Bush’s Inauguration Dies at 84
LET THE EAGLE SOAR
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 01.23.26 4:33PM EST 
Guy Hovis.
Guy Hovis

Singer Guy Hovis, who performed at the second inauguration of President George W. Bush, died at 84 on Thursday after battling an undisclosed illness for several weeks. His daughter Julie told TMZ that he passed peacefully at a hospital in Oxford, Mississippi. His ex-wife and fellow musician, Ralna English, said on Facebook that Hovis “took a turn for the worse” after being hospitalized for several weeks. “Needless to say, at this time we are all devastated and simply trying to cope with this tragic news. Thank you for your prayers for Julie and Sis and Guys entire family,” English wrote. Hovis was a long-time performer on The Lawrence Welk Show as he and his then-wife, English, performed on the show as the singing duo “Guy & Ralna.” He performed “Let the Eagle Soar” at the 2005 inauguration for Bush. In 2021, he was inducted into the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame.



3
UFC Fighter Collapses After Weigh-in in Terrifying Scene
SCARY MOMENT
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.23.26 3:59PM EST 
Cameron Smotherman before passing out
Screengrab / X

UFC fighter Cameron Smotherman collapsed on stage after weighing in at Las Vegas on Friday morning. Smotherman, 28, weighed in at 135.5 pounds for his fight against Ricky Turcios but fell face-first onto the stage at T-Mobile Arena shortly after walking off the scale. He was limp as he was carried off stage by his coach and UFC staff. Cameras cut to commentators Laura Sanko and Daniel Cormier, who expressed their shock at the proceedings. There has been no update on Smotherman’s health. Some social media users suspected Smotherman had engaged in weight cutting, meaning he’d purposefully dehydrated himself to come in under the 136-pound limit UFC sets for bantamweight fighters in non-title bouts. Smotherman and Turcios were set to fight in a bantamweight battle at UFC 324 as part of UFC’s first-ever Paramount+ event. That match has now been cancelled. Smotherman, nicknamed “The Baby-Faced Killer,” has accrued a 12-6-0 record in his UFC career.



4
Iconic 80s Rocker Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle
WIND OF CHANGE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.23.26 11:30AM EST 
Wayne Findlay and Francis Buchholz of Temple of Rock performs at O2 Academy Brixton on December 01, 2015 in London, England.
Brigitte Engl/Redferns

Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz has died at the age of 71 after a private battle with cancer, his family said. Also known for his work with Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock, the German passed away on Thursday, with his wife Hella announcing his death on Friday on social media. His first release with Scorpion, “Fly to the Rainbow,” came in 1974, and he worked on all of their output until he stepped away from the band in 1992, TMZ reports. “It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer,” the statement said. “He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.” It added, “Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family—exactly the way he taught us.” They thanked fans for their “unwavering loyalty and love” throughout his journey. “You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return,” they continued. “Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.”



5
Disturbing Details Emerge in Death of Former NFL Player, 55
GONE TOO SOON
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 01.23.26 11:36AM EST 
Kevin Johnson
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Kevin Johnson, a former defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, died from blunt head trauma and stab wounds at a homeless encampment, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the Associated Press reported. Officials pronounced the California-born player, 55, dead Wednesday morning after he was found unconscious, and investigators ruled his death a homicide. The case remains under investigation, the medical examiner said. Investigators believed Johnson was living at the encampment when he died. Friends said he developed health problems later in life that contributed to his situation, according to the Associated Press. Johnson entered the NFL after the New England Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 1993 draft. He later played with the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons, where he recorded 43 tackles, seven sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Johnson later won an Arena Bowl championship in 1998 with the Orlando Predators.



6
Former NFL Star Shares Heartbreaking Loss of Daughter
HEARTACHE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.23.26 10:53AM EST 
Minnesota Vikings punter Taylor Symmank (9) in 2017.
Star Tribune via Getty Images

Former NFL player Taylor Symmank, 33, who had brief stints with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter. In a joint Instagram post this week, his wife, Nicole Faith, shared she was eight months pregnant with their daughter, Sunny, when she was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 1. Three days later, the couple revealed their daughter was stillborn. “I delivered our daughter into the arms of Jesus,” Faith wrote, describing the devastating loss. The couple said the pain was impossible to bear, adding, “I wish I could soften the words to make them palatable, but I cannot dull this heartache.” The couple who have been married since 2024 said they are still searching for answers. “We don’t understand why this has happened, medically or spiritually, and we may never,” they wrote, while noting they have felt comforted by their faith amid the grief. The couple said they “yearn” for their daughter and “would do anything to hold her again.” They closed the post thanking family, friends, and supporters who surrounded them during the three-day ordeal, offering prayers, meals, and companionship.



7
‘Bridget Jones’ Diary’ Star Has Died at 92
‘A GENEROUS HEART’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.23.26 11:26AM EST 
British actor Donald Douglas, UK, 24th May 1968
Les Lee/Getty Images

Actor Donald Douglas died on Wednesday of an unidentified illness. He was 92. According to the Daily Mail, the Scottish actor died in a French hospital while surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife, three children, and five grandchildren. Douglas was a mainstay of British cinema and television, known for his roles in Doctor Who, Poldark, and, of course, his best-known role as Admiral Darcy in the rom-com Bridget Jones’ Diary. He received his acting education at the Edinburgh College of Art and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. His friends told the story of who he was offstage. A friend, Meredith Wheeler, said on her YouTube channel that “He had an impish sense of humour and a generous heart.” Fellow actor Toby Hadoke kindly quipped, “What an actor. Always brought a bit of heft and a touch of class to his roles which is I guess why his CV brimmed with illustrious fare.”



8
‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis
‘TAKE PRECAUTIONS!’
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.23.26 4:21AM EST 
Bethenny Frankel
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed in a social media post that she had been diagnosed with stage two chronic kidney disease. “I have a medical announcement, not because I want you to worry, but because I want you to take precautions in your own life,” Frankel told her Instagram followers on Thursday before explaining that she had been diagnosed by a specialist earlier in the day after some blood tests raised concerns. Frankel added that the doctor told her it could be the result of an autoimmune condition or a traumatic experience she had years ago involving a near-fatal allergic attack, but also noted that she doesn’t drink much water. She said that in the future she would have to make some changes, including avoiding ibuprofen, turmeric, and ice cream, and drinking significantly more water. “It’s important to go and get your blood all of your blood work done, all of it, be thorough and then do the follow-ups for anything that seems like an outlier,” the 55-year-old told her followers. The former Housewife has had a tumultuous start to the year, having returned early from a New Year’s getaway to St Barts with a bacterial infection on her face.



9
Lone Rower Rescued 1,000 Miles from Land in 15-Foot Atlantic Waves
THAT'S JUST SWELL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.23.26 10:17AM EST 
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard

A solo rower has been pulled from the water 1,000 miles from land after being capsized by “rogue waves” in 15-foot swells. Belgian 47-year-old Benoit Bourguet was competing in the World’s Toughest Row Race in the Atlantic when things were turned upside down, forcing him to ditch into his life raft on Wednesday night. He was rescued off the east coast of Puerto Rico by the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center Watchstanders and the crew of the Horten Liberian-flagged tanker ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. “Watchstanders were able to contact World’s Toughest Row Race Safety Coordinator, who confirmed they had not been able to contact Bourguet after numerous messages had gone unanswered,” the Coast Guard’s statement said. He was pulled from the water in good health, having kept hold of his boat, City of Liverpool. Bourguet was competing in the “3,000-mile rowing race from San Sebastian de la Gomera, Spain, to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua,” the statement added.



10
FBI Investigating the Suspicious Death of the Colts’ Billionaire Owner
QUESTIONS REMAIN
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.22.26 4:40PM EST 
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay looks on during halftime of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The FBI is investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding former Colts owner Jim Irsay’s death in May. Investigators subpoenaed information regarding Irsay’s drug use and about his doctor, Harry Haroutunian. Haroutunian has been under new scrutiny after a Washington Post report that found that Irsay had relapsed in the months before he died suddenly at 65. Haroutunian is famous for having a Rolodex of celebrity clients that he has reportedly helped through addiction, including Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. Irsay’s death was initially said to have been because of a cardiac arrest stemming from pneumonia and existing heart issues. The sports mogul had a history of addiction that was revealed publicly in 2014 after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and with prescription drugs in his possession. His most severe relapse occurred in December 2023. The Washington Post found that Haroutunian had then provided him with allegedly excessive prescriptions of opioid pills and ketamine injections. The Post also found that the addiction doctor had provided similar drugs, at comparable dosages, to Irsay before he died in 2025. Haroutunian has denied any wrongdoing, telling the Washington Post, “I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him… as a brother.”



