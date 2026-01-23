Autopsy Provides Clues After Teen Found Dead Surrounded by Dingoes
BEACH DEATH
Authorities are closer to finding the cause of death of the 19-year-old Canadian backpacker whose body was discovered on the beach in Australia. The death of Piper James has been a mystery since she was found in Seventy Five Mile Beach on K’gari, covered in bite marks and surrounded by a pack of dingoes on Monday. The newest autopsy results found that the animal bites were suffered after her death and therefore weren’t the cause of her death. Dingoes are a type of wild dog found almost exclusively on the Australian mainland. “I implore all people that visit K’gari, which is a beautiful place, that you do not go near dingoes,” Wide Bay District Inspector Paul Algie told the New York Post. Following the autopsy, James’s remains can now be released to her immediate family. A spokesperson for the family told the ABC that, “The autopsy has found physical evidence consistent with drowning and injuries consistent with dingo bites.” Her exact cause of death still remains a mystery; more testing needs to be done to ascertain if it was drowning that caused her death.