CHEAT SHEET
NEW QUESTIONS
Autopsy Reveals Broken Bones in Jeffrey Epstein’s Neck: Report
An autopsy conducted on the body of registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after he was found dead in his jail cell has revealed multiple broken bones in his neck, including the hyoid bone, according to The Washington Post, which cited two sources familiar with the matter. The New York City medical examiner has yet to rule on an official cause of death, but prison officials and Attorney General William Barr have described it as an “apparent suicide.” Epstein, who was arrested in July and charged with alleged sex trafficking of dozens of minors, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center early last Saturday morning. His body has been claimed from the medical examiner’s office by someone identified only as an “Epstein associate,” NBC News reported late Wednesday. The news of his death in federal custody sparked a flurry of conspiracy theories and cast scrutiny over the prison where he’d been held, with many questioning how such a high-profile inmate just taken off suicide watch could off himself under the watch of guards. The Post notes that while broken hyoid bones are often associated with injuries caused by strangulation, experts say the injury is also seen in people who hang themselves, especially when they are older.