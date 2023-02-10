Autopsy Reveals Strange Details in California Lawyer’s Mystery Death in Mexico
‘SUPER WEIRD’
An autopsy has only added more questions to the death of Elliot Blair, a California public defender who died while vacationing at a Mexican beach resort on Jan. 14. While local authorities claim Blair accidentally fell to his death from a second-floor balcony, the autopsy, conducted by Mexican authorities, said blood—including some from an animal—was found inside his hotel room's bathroom, and that Blair’s cause of death was “aggravated homicide.” Blair's wife, Kim Williams, says she slept through the ordeal, but said in a GoFundMe fundraiser that she thinks Blair was murdered. The preliminary findings of a private autopsy being conducted in the U.S. said Blair had at least 40 skull fractures, a broken toe, and had “road rash” on his knees, suggesting he might've been dragged, the New York Post. “It’s odd, confusing and we just want answers,” Case Barnett, a family attorney, told the paper. “The report said there was blood in different places … and some of the samples came back as animal blood, which is super weird.”