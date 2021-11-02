Autopsy Shows Police Lied About Black Driver’s Death, FBI Says
BRUTAL
A review of the autopsy of Ronald Greene, ordered by the FBI, contradicted Louisiana police’s account of how the Black man died, the Associated Press reports. Greene, 49, died during his arrest by Louisiana State Police in 2019. Cops attributed it to a car crash, but Greene’s family pointed out that his car sustained minimal damage in the preceding police chase, whereas Greene’s body was heavily bruised. The AP investigated the case doggedly, and obtained horrific bodycam, including footage in which a trooper was caught on a hot mic saying, “I beat the ever-living fuck out of him.” It prompted the FBI to order an autopsy review, which found that Greene’s death was caused by the police restraining and hitting him and the cocaine found in his system. He likely suffered a ruptured aorta as a result of CPR, the review found. Federal agents have been conducting a civil rights review of Greene’s death.