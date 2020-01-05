Ava DuVernay Blasts Megyn Kelly Over Iran Tweets: ‘Educate Yourself’
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay criticized Megyn Kelly on Twitter after the newswoman blasted former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for saying that President Trump’s killing of Iran’s top general was an “American terrorist [attack] against Black and Brown people.” Kaepernick, who faced backlash for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism in the country, wrote in a series of tweets that “America[n] militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.” The former Fox News host responded with, “Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans,” adding, “Nike, feeling proud?”
DuVernay, who was the first black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director for her work on Selma, said on Twitter, “Shame on you, Megyn.” Kelly snapped back and said that she will “not be shamed over calling out bullshit claims of racism.” DuVernay responded with, “Educate yourself about racism and legitimate claims. You sound like what you are. Ignorant. Attention seeking. And desperate.” Kelly was fired by NBC in 2018 for defending blackface during an episode of her morning show.