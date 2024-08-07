The Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt appears to be smiling through the pain after a hiking scare.

Hunt, 18, was rushed into emergency surgery after she fell during a hike sometime this week, her mom, Tavia Shackles, posted in an Instagram story. Shackles added that her daughter suffered a “deep wound.”

Shackles, 53, announced the scary incident early Tuesday morning, adding that it’d been “a looong day,” suggesting the accident happened sometime Monday.

Hunt addressed the incident herself on Tuesday, writing that her operation went “very smoothly” and that she’d made it home to watch Olympic gymnastics—albeit a “little drugged up.” She also thanked people for their well wishes, writing, “Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers.”

It’s unclear where Hunt was hiking at and what caused her to take the scary tumble.

The teen’s dad, Clark Hunt, shared a picture to his Instagram that showed her left knee bandaged up with the Olympics on in the background.

Hunt is an incoming freshman at Southern Methodist University, where she’s also a member of the ACC program’s cheer team. It’s possible her hiking injury may sideline her for the start of SMU’s football season on Aug. 24.

The Hunt family has a long history at the private university in Dallas. Both Clark Hunt, 59, and his father, the U.S. soccer pioneer and NFL Hall of Famer Lamar Hunt, graduated from there. Hunt’s older brother Knobel is also a senior on the university’s soccer team.

Clark Hunt is estimated to have a net worth of $1.4 billion, while his sports-loving family has amassed $24.8 billion in total wealth, Forbes reported. The family money goes back to Clark’s grandfather, who was the oil tycoon H.L. Hunt.

Clark Hunt has used his deep pockets to run MLS’ FC Dallas, where he’s also chairman and CEO, as he is for the Chiefs. He also owns a minority stake in the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.