Ava Max Slapped by Fan at Los Angeles Concert a Day After Bebe Rexha Attack
OMG WHAT’S HAPPENING
Ava Max was struck by a fan mid-concert on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, according to the singer and footage of the incident. The concertgoer, who has not been identified, rushed the stage and managed to make contact with Max before being grabbed by security. “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the “Sweet but Psycho” singer tweeted. “He’s never coming to a show again. Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!” The incident came just two days after singer Bebe Rexha was hit by a cell phone thrown by a man in the crowd at her New York City concert. The man, Nicholas Malvagna, has since been charged with assault. It was not yet clear if Max, who after being slapped finished her song before exiting the stage, plans to pursue legal action.