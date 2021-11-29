Schoolboy, 14, Charged With Stabbing Murder of 12-Year-Old Girl at Christmas Light Show
SO AWFUL
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed to death at a Christmas light show in England last week. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends last Thursday evening for the annual switch-on of the Christmas tree lights in Liverpool’s city center. Police said the girl and her friends were seen arguing with some boys before she was attacked. She died from her injuries shortly after the stabbing. Four teenage boys were arrested on the night of the attack, and now one has been charged with murder. BBC News reports that the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is due in court Monday and stands accused of murder and possession of a bladed article. The three other boys have been conditionally bailed as the investigation continues.