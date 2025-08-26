Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When Aveda invited me to Oregon to see where the plant-based hair-care brand sources its ingredients, I figured I was in for some pretty scenery, a few strong espressos, and lots of talk about botanicals. What I didn’t expect was to come home borderline obsessed with a new hair product.

The brand brought a small group of beauty journalists out to the Willamette Valley to visit one of the co-op farms where its harvests daikon seed oil, a hero ingredient in its new Miraculous High-Shine Hair Oil Concentrate. We met farmers, walked the fields, and got a behind-the-scenes look at Aveda’s sourcing process. The daikon oil, it turns out, is a major shine-booster. Even cooler? It’s just one half of the formula.

The other key player is Tsubaki seed oil, harvested in part from Jeju Island in Korea. Together, the two ingredients make up what Aveda calls “a blend of traditions in every drop.” The result? A luxe-feeling hair oil that delivers 195 percent more shine instantly and creates hair that’s two times smoother, all while immersing your senses in a calming aroma.

Taylor Jean Stephan.

It Delivers Shine Sans Grease

I’ve tried a lot of hair oils, and most fall into one of two categories: 1) they’re so light they do nothing, or 2) they’re so heavy they make you look like you dipped your head in a fryer. Aveda’s Miraculous Oil strikes the elusive balance. It’s thick enough to smooth flyaways and add a legit glass-like finish, but light enough that it doesn’t weigh your hair down or get stringy by day’s end.

I first tested it on damp hair, running a pump through the mid-lengths and ends before blow-drying. The shine was immediate and impressive, but what really stood out was how soft my hair felt—we’re talking baby-blanket soft. Plus, it didn’t flatten my volume.

On dry hair, it works equally well as a finishing oil. Just a tiny dab warmed up between your hands and smoothed over your ends makes your hair look finished and polished without being “done.” You know that effortless French girl sheen? This gets you there.

Taylor Jean Stephan.

The Scent Smells Like a Spa Treatment

I’m picky about the fragrances in hair products—anything too sweet or synthetic gives me a headache. This one is divine. It’s calming, herbal, and slightly floral. It’s the kind of scent that makes you want to close your eyes for a second longer in the shower. That’s thanks to Aveda’s proprietary pure-fume aroma, which includes certified organic ylang-ylang, rose, and marjoram essential oils.

Aveda Miraculous Oil High Shine Hair Concentrate The oil is vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, and made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled packaging. I love to see these things on a label, especially when the product actually performs. See At Nordstrom $ 42 Free Shipping

My Hair Type

For context: I have fine, bleached hair mixed with long virgin Russian extensions. I get my color touched up regularly, heat style weekly, and do my best to keep everything looking smooth and healthy despite the damage. This oil instantly made my hair feel softer, look shinier, and feel healthier.

I wouldn’t call it a treatment oil per se—it doesn’t repair split ends or act like a protein mask. But it does seal moisture in, reduce frizz, and keep your style looking fresher for longer. That’s a big deal when you’re trying to make expensive hair last, especially in summer humidity.

Taylor Jean Stephan.

Final Thoughts

At $42, it’s an investment, but you get a lot of value for the price. The formula is concentrated, so a single pump is plenty for most hair types. Plus, it delivers real, visible results instantly. It’s officially a staple in my routine now.