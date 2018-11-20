Avenatti Assault Accuser Requests Domestic Violence Protection Order

A woman filed a request Monday for a domestic-violence order of protection against lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was arrested last week after an allegation of assault, according to court records. The docket for the Los Angeles Superior Court shows a hearing on the request by Mareli Miniutti was scheduled for next month. The request was initially reported by The Blast, which identified Miniutti as an actress. Public records indicate there is only one person in the country with that name, but no phone numbers were listed for her. Avenatti—who shot to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her hush-money lawsuit against President Trump—has vehemently denied hitting anyone and claimed that he is the victim of a setup. The LAPD has released few details about the allegation against Avenatti, saying only that it was lodged by a woman who had visible injuries. The application for the restraining order was not available online.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
1.
Trump Tax Docs Show ‘Significant’ Inconsistencies: ReportNUMBERS GAME
The documents appear to show a 16 percentage point gap in Trump Tower occupancy rates reported to lenders and tax officials.3 hrs ago
2.
Two Winter Storms Pound U.S. Ahead of Thanksgiving HolidayCOLD TURKEY
The travel plans of millions of Americans have been threatened by a freak duo of storms hitting the nation.1 hr ago
3.
Give a Wardrobe Upgrade to Your Basics-Loving Loved OneQuali-Tees
From knits to flannels to jersey-soft polos, Faherty has upgraded basics for those whose style leans “timeless” over “trendy.”Ad by Faherty
4.
Terrifying Footage Shows Huge Texas Chemical Plant ExplosionUP IN SMOKE
Everyone within a half mile of the plant has been ordered to evacuate, and windows miles away were blown out.5 hrs ago
5.
Nordstrom Is Taking Up to 50% Off for Black FridayBLACK FRIDAY 2019
Gifts for everyone, including yourself, at prices you’ll be able to brag about.6 hrs ago
6.
Carter Released From Hospital After ‘Successful Surgery’HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY
He spent two weeks in the hospital after undergoing surgery to “relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma.”4 mins ago
7.
Save Hundreds on Samsung 4K HD Smart TVs on AmazonBLACK FRIDAY 2019
With vibrant colors and smart speaker compatibility, you’re getting a TV that does more.17 hrs ago
8.
Stabbed Trump Baby Balloon Rises From the Dead in FloridaTHE RESURRECTION
The bright orange inflatable rose again after being slashed with a knife during the president’s visit the University of Alabama this month.2 hrs ago
9.
Anonymous Author Pledges to Reveal Identity Before ElectionGUESS WHO?
The author of “A Warning” says they will speak out in their own name before voters go to the polls next year.6 hrs ago
10.
Buttigieg Hands Back Donations From Kavanaugh’s LawyersON SECOND THOUGHT
A spokesperson said the money was accepted in error and that the justice “should have never been put on the Supreme Court.”5 hrs ago