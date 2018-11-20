CHEAT SHEET
    Avenatti Assault Accuser Requests Domestic Violence Protection Order

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    A woman filed a request Monday for a domestic-violence order of protection against lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was arrested last week after an allegation of assault, according to court records. The docket for the Los Angeles Superior Court shows a hearing on the request by Mareli Miniutti was scheduled for next month. The request was initially reported by The Blast, which identified Miniutti as an actress. Public records indicate there is only one person in the country with that name, but no phone numbers were listed for her. Avenatti—who shot to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her hush-money lawsuit against President Trump—has vehemently denied hitting anyone and claimed that he is the victim of a setup. The LAPD has released few details about the allegation against Avenatti, saying only that it was lodged by a woman who had visible injuries. The application for the restraining order was not available online.