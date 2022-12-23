Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While in the past I may have spent a car payment’s worth of my paycheck on French skincare, after spending my holiday gift budget, wallet-friendly alternatives are now the only skincare I’ll be investing in. While it’s actively snowing out at the moment, I need to switch out my current regimen for cold-weather, deep-moisture products for skin protection. The most exposed bits like lips, cheeks, and hands need a barrier against the elements—and fast. Luckily, this little set from cult-favorite French pharmacy brand, Avène is just what my skin ordered, and at a very nice price.

Avène is named after a small village in the southwest of France, where natural springs produce thermal water that has long been recognized for its soothing, healing properties. Incorporated into many Avène products, the thermal mineral water is a cult favorite, a multi-functional product to spritz on any time of day for a refreshing mist or to set makeup. The products are so gentle, they’re even safe for infants and children. Reviews mention the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is life-changing because it instantly calms inflamed skin while helping to minimize the effects of eczema.

Avène Hand & Lip Rescue Set Protect hands and lips with this set, while getting a deluxe sample size of facial cream. Cicalfate hand cream nourishes and helps restore and soothe dry, cracked skin, while Cicalfate lips soothes, restores, and protects chapped lips. Buy At Avène $ 34

Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream Appropriate for even sensitive skin, this rich, nourishing facial cream helps protect skin from external aggressors while maintaining proper hydration. Aside from deep moisture, reviews mention the alleviation of symptoms from dermatitis, eczema, rashes and more. “This is the best cream I have ever used on my face,” one reviewer wrote. Buy At Avène $ 28

Avène Thermal Spring Water 3‑To‑Go Avène's hero product is clinically shown to soothe, soften and calm sensitive skin. This refreshing mist will give a hydration boost to skin any time of day, or freshen up makeup. Score a three-pack to keep one in your bag, or maybe share another. Buy At Avène $ 22

