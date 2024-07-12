The latest plan to try and force President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race would see a group of heavyweight “super friends” from the top of the Democratic Party head to the White House together to speak with a united voice and tell him that time is up.

“The super friends are assembling,” a House Democrat told POLITICO. “There’s a group of people who are going to go make their case to whomever they can get to at the White House that he needs to step aside and we’re going to get our asses kicked if he doesn’t.”

The plan would see a group of Biden’s oldest and most senior Democratic colleagues come together to make a definitive statement on behalf of the party that it would be damaging if the president were to continue. It is hoped that team would include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Representative Jim Clyburn.

The alleged showdown would end the perception that Democratic leaders are divided about whether Biden, 81, can serve as president for another four years. On Wednesday, Pelosi stopped short of endorsing Biden, saying, “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision. Because time is running short.” Schumer, a once stark Biden ally who has insisted he is “for Joe,” has reportedly been privately signaling to donors that he is open to an alternative candidate. Some of Biden’s top supporters, including former President Barack Obama, are reportedly working on getting Biden to quit the race, but there is no clarity on who would take over or by what mechanism they should be selected.

The divide amongst democrats and the backlash that Biden has received show an unstable party that would suffer up against former president Donald Trump in the voting booth. Trump is reportedly preparing for a “landslide win” in November, according to the Atlantic, which reports that Trump’s campaign is “All but praying Joe Biden doesn’t drop out.”

Axios obtained a recording of the Biden campaign’s latest all-hands meeting on Thursday. Campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon did not sugar-coat the disastrous current performance of the candidate. “We had two very, very, very hard weeks, very bad weeks. I told you I’d level with you, they’ve been bad fucking weeks,” she said.

Dillon, however, tried to rally staffers and convince them that the game is not yet up. According to Axios, she pleaded with them to disregard the “crazy fucking gossip land world,” and insisted that there was still a path to victory.

“We definitely saw a little bit of slippage, but nothing significant, nothing massive, no bottom falling out,” she said.