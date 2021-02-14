CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Average Number of New COVID Cases Dips Below 100K
WILL IT LAST?
Read it at Associated Press
The average number of new COVID-19 cases a day in the U.S. has fallen below 100,000—but experts say that’s still twice as much as the country saw this summer and could easily spike again as virus variants spread and pandemic restrictions are relaxed. “It’s encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they’re coming down from an extraordinarily high place,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Meet the Press. The Associated Press reports that the the seven-day rolling average of new cases was about 250,000 in January, up from 200,000 in December, but dropped below 100,000 on Friday and Saturday.