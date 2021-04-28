I’m Never Getting Rid of This Pillow: I Love It Too Much

Scouting Report: This pillow isn't just good for the planet, it's also adjustable and one of the most comfortable I've ever tried. It made me a better sleeper.

We all hear the gross stats of how many bacteria are in our pillows and other things we use every day. The reason being that these specific items are pretty difficult to wash- I don’t think my neighborhood laundromat would even let me throw a pillow in their machines. So the only way to get away from that bacteria is to throw out your pillow and get a new one which is not great for the planet or your wallet.

Avocado has met the challenge of making bedding that is hygienic and sustainable head-on with its innovative products and materials. So, due to my $10 Target pillows being at the end of their functional life, I tried Avocado’s unique Green Pillow.

Green Pillow Buy at Avocado Mattress $ 89

Before even laying down on the pillow, I knew it was a game-changer. The pillow consists of a sturdy, removable outer layer to protect its fluffy insides that are machine washable, just like your pillowcases. While the outside of the pillow is what sparked my interest in the product, the inside, or insides rather, gave me another reason to be excited because they’re adjustable. Yep! The inner liner zips, and each pillow comes with an entire bag of additional fluffy vegan down alternative filling so you can add or remove filling as you please.

I like a firm pillow, so I added in some additional filling. The cushiony kapok fiberfill was lightweight yet had the cushiony feeling of down. When I laid down on the pillow, it conformed to my head and neck with a plush “sinking in” feeling that reminded me of fancy hotel beds. It sleeps cool while also maintaining the firm structure I like in a pillow. I’m someone who needs to flip around a few times before finding the perfect one to sleep, and with every move, the Green Pillow effortlessly contoured to my new position.

The Green Pillow’s distinctive low emissions non-toxic and vegan materials like organic certified cotton, kapok tree fiber offer a product with your health and a smaller eco-footprint in mind. Even better, this is a product built to last, eliminating additional pillow-waste from landfills and additional pillow purchases from me.

