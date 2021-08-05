Avowed Islamophobe Laura Loomer Ordered to Pay $120,000 to Muslim Rights Group
JUST DESERTS
Anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer was ordered to pay a Muslim rights advocacy organization $120,000 Wednesday. A federal judge mandated that Loomer and her company, Illoominate Media, fork over a sum of $123,761.65 to the Council on American-Islamic Relations for its attorneys’ fees. She had sued CAIR in Florida court, alleging the company colluded with Twitter to have her banned. She was permanently suspended from the social network in 2018. The court dismissed her complaint, writing, “Plaintiffs’ suggestion that the mere reporting of a Twitter user—however insistent such reporting may be—is sufficient to constitute tortious interference in a business relationship between Twitter and the targeted user is, to put it mildly, nonsensical.”