Award-Winning Actor Returning for Netflix’s ‘Luther’ Movie
HE’S BACK
Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as a brooding detective in the hit Netflix feature Luther. The Golden Globe-winning actor, 53, first starred as the titular character John Luther in a five-season show that aired as a BBC series in 2010. Over a decade later, he returned as Luther, this time on the big screen for Netflix’s two-hour-long Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new movie will follow Luther as he navigates a fresh wave of brutal murders in London, all while trying to evade attempts on his life, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross, the creator of the original show. “Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together,” Payne said in a statement. “It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley. I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson.”