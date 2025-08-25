Annette Bening Set to Lead ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Snoop Dogg Is Now ‘Scared’ to Take His Grandkids to the Movies
STAYING HOME
Snoop Dogg said he is “scared” to take the youngest members of his family to the movie theater after seeing LGBTQ+ characters like the lesbian couple in the 2022 Disney film Lightyear. In an appearance on the podcast It’s Giving, the rapper, 53, grumbled about being confronted with difficult questions from his grandson after seeing the same-sex couple on screen. “They’re putting it everywhere,” he said. “I didn’t come in for this s--t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” He added, “It threw me for a loop. These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.” Snoop shares sons Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, as well as daughter Cori, 26, with his wife, Shante Broadus, whom he’s been married to since 1997. He also has a son, Julian, 27, from a previous relationship. He is also a grandfather of eight grandkids ranging in age from 10 to 6 months old. Lightyear has been banned in several countries for its depiction of the lesbian couple and was largely considered a box office failure for Disney and Pixar. Since Snoop’s complaints, his social media has been flooded with comments from disappointed fans who mocked the rapper with rainbow emojis and gifs of women kissing. His remarks have also sparked calls to cancel his upcoming performance at the Australian Football League’s Grand Final. The Daily Beast has reached out to Snoop’s representatives for comment.