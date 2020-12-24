This Away Backpack Is My New Go-To Bag For Everything

My outlook on backpacks completely changed after I started using the Away Front Pocket Backpack. I had never been a big backpack person---I’m very petite with a young face, and I often feel like they make me look like I’m on my way to school. But this backpack didn’t do that -- in fact, I like to think it makes me look more my age. I got the bag a few months ago, and it’s been my go-to ever since, not only because it’s very chic and grown-up, but also because it’s ridiculously functional.

Of course, this backpack makes a great travel companion: I’ve used it for weekend trips, and I’m sure that when I eventually fly again, it will be ideal for the plane. It’s a great size---not so big that it’s uncomfortable, but not so small that it’s borderline useless---and it holds so much more than you would think. I also love it for everyday use and as an impromptu diaper bag when needed.

The spacious front zipper pocket is where I stash my most important items, things that I need to be able to grab ASAP. There’s also a hidden zipper pocket in the back for the things you definitely don’t want to lose (I love this for traveling and would definitely stick my passport and ID in there). Inside, you’ll find an organizational system that includes a padded 15” laptop pocket with a magnetic locking zipper so it stays put, another zip pocket, and a mesh water bottle pocket. The main compartment is impressively spacious, with room for so many other things (I’ve stuffed multiple books and clothes in there), and I love the detachable key clip that makes it so easy to find my keys.

What I also really love about this backpack is that the main compartment has an extended zipper clamshell opening. You can open up the entire backpack, not just the top, and it makes it so much easier to find whatever you’re looking for. This kind of opening is a gamechanger for me---I don’t have to pull everything out just to find whatever fell to the bottom.

Other features include the water-resistant nylon it’s made of (it feels virtually indestructible), the trolley pocket that allows it to sit neatly on a suitcase, padded shoulder straps for extra comfort, and a top leather handle in case you want to carry it. All of these features, as well as the color options (I have and love Coast, which is a grayish-blue) make this the backpack I never knew I needed.

The Front Pocket Backpack

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

