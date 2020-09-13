Away Is Having Their First-Ever Sale — And It’s a Can't Miss
GETAWAY
Away is known for its innovative take on luggage, with integrated batteries for charging, clever organizational pockets, and more. But up until now, Away’s travel-centric catalog wasn’t on sale. Through 9/15, you’ll get up to 50% off luggage, weekenders, backpacks, packing cubes, and more. We’ve sorted through the available bags and luggage to pick out our favorites so you can get the most bang for your buck.
The Carry-On: This is your perfect carry-on bag. You can choose between the option of having a battery inside or not, but you’ll get 360-degree spinner wheels, an interior compression system to help with overpacking, and a hidden laundry bag for all your dirty laundry either way.
The Carry-On, $157 Originally $225:
Originally $225
The Insider Packing Cubes: If you’ve never used packing cubes, you’re 100% missing out on the best organizational accessory you can get for luggage. These bags are made from water-resistant nylon with a mesh top so you can see right in without having to open them.
The Insider Packing Cubes
Originally $45
The Mini: This perfectly miniature suitcase is designed to hold and protect any of your travel essentials, toiletries, jewelry, or whatever else you need while you’re on-the-go. It has an interior mesh pocket and an elastic strap for even more organization.
The Mini
Originally $65
The Backpack: How can a backpack be better than the rest? Well, this one is made from water-resistant nylon, plus it has so much to offer for organization. There’s a large main compartment, a zippered laptop pocket, and a middle zippered compartment with multiple other compartments for all your smaller things.
The Backpack
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.