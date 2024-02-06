Away’s Latest Luggage Release Is the Perfect Excuse to Start Planning a Tropical Vacation

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Just when you thought you couldn’t get enough pink after last year’s Barbiecore movement, another trend arrives that keeps the feminine, fanciful hue alive and well. Step aside Barbiecore and cottage-core; the coquette aesthetic, featuring all things bows, florals, and baby pink, is the latest trend taking over social media, and inevitably, brands are responding with some amazing new releases, including Away.

The award-winning luggage brand just released an Island Pink collection, and for the first time ever, the company will feature the newly released shade in all its suitcases, including both Classic and Flex styles. The shade will even grace the brand’s incredibly popular, often sold-out Trunk, which no doubt will be gone in a flash.

So whether you’re planning your spring break travel, want to proclaim your allegiance to all things pink, or just need a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, you’ll want to snag a set of luxe luggage and all the necessary accessories before your next glamorous getaway.

Peruse below to shop a few of our favorites from Away’s new Island Pink collection.

Away Island Pink Carry-On The quintessential Away piece: the lightweight-yet-durable Carry-On is a pack-and-go piece that’ll carry you through airports and weekend escapades for years to come. Buy At Away $ 345 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Away The Insider Packing Cubes Let’s face it: a disorganized suitcase usually means more stress and hassle. That’s why we love these mash packing cubes—four different-sized bags that bring organization and order to all your travel essentials. Buy At Away $ 45

Away Island Pink Travel Trunk How we ever lived without this travel trunk, we’ll never know. This oversized, easy-to-maneuver piece, which fits up to three weeks’ worth of clothes and essentials, is all you’ll ever carry for those extended travels. Buy At Away $ 435 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Away Island Pink Cosmetic Case This roomy cosmetics bag features interior compartments for organizing your skincare, jewelry, makeup, and more. Buy At Away $ 275 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.