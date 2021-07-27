This Away Carry-On Completely Improved My Travel Experience

Scouting Report: This suitcase is sleek, fits in the overhead compartment, and rolls with ease. Traveling has never been more of a breeze.

With both domestic and international travel plans on tap this summer, I decided it was time to finally invest in a good-quality carry-on suitcase. Since my social media feed, friends, family, and colleagues all raved about Away, I decided to purchase their cult-favorite The Bigger Carry-On. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a 4.9-star rating, the luggage promises to fit perfectly in the overhead bin of most airplanes and feel lightweight enough to bring with you in your car or on the train, too.

The Bigger Carry-On Shop at Away $

As someone who has now used it three times including on a long car ride and plane ride, I can confirm it does just that—and more. But its lightweight feel and compact size aren’t the only star features it has, the carry-on also comes with a hidden laundry bag inside for easy washing at home, an ejectable USB charger to charge your phone and devices, and lots of space to store all the clothing anyone could possibly need. Plus, even though I opted to purchase the color black, the bag also comes in seven other colors, ranging from blush to navy. It’s the carry-on I always wished for, but could never find.

If that wasn’t enough, the bag's exterior is composed of a super durable polycarbonate hard shell to ensure none of my possessions (like my laptop, beauty products, the like) break during any turbulence or bumpy rides. The luggage is also made with 360-degree spinner wheels that make it super easy to drag on the long trek through the airport or train station.

As someone relatively new to Away luggage, I can officially say that it’s worth every penny. The hype surrounding their products is real and after using it, I can understand why. The Carry-On is well made, durable, and fits enough clothing for about five days (if you pack light).

My prerequisites required the bag to be both durable, versatile, and simple to travel with, and it achieved all of those plus more. Honestly, it made travel feel way less stressful and provided me with everything I could possibly need in a piece of luggage (besides my clothing and toiletries, of course). Since the purchase of this bag, I’m already thinking of purchasing The Large for my longer trips—it’s just that fantastic.

