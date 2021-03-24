Away Is Having Their 2nd Sale Ever—and It’s a Good One
SALE-ING AWAY
Away makes some of our absolute favorite travel gear, but rarely do they have a sale. They had their first one towards the end of 2020, and in the spirit of making 2021 a way better year, they are having their second ever sale, starting today. Away is taking 30% off our favorite travel essentials—so if you’re planning a trip, you’ll have a stylish, functional bag to take along with you. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite items that are on sale, now.
The Bigger Carry-On: All of Away’s suitcases are designed with minimalism in mind— even this “bigger” version of their classic suitcase remains sleek and stylish. It’ll fit in an overhead compartment, no problem, but has a little extra room if you’re planning a longer-than-normal getaway.
The Bigger Carry-On
Down From $245
The Everywhere Bag: If you’re an overpacker like Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas, this is just what you need. The sleek bag has a hidden laptop pocket, a detachable shoulder strap, a hidden shoe compartment (for that extra pair), and best of all, can fit on the handle of your suitcase to make walking through the airport (or wherever!) a breeze.
The Everywhere Bag
Down From $165
The Daypack: Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth writes “she was never a big backpack person,” but then she tried out Away’s. This is an adult backpack that comes in a great size—it’s not uncomfortable, but is able to hold enough stuff to make it a useful accessory.
The Daypack
Down From $125
The Longitude Tote: If you’re a tote kinda person, Away makes a fantastic one. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes, “The bag is roomy, gorgeous, and ready to be your co-pilot on trips and travel.” Plus, these can attach to your luggage handle for easy carrying, too.
The Longitude Tote
Down From $195
