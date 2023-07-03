‘Awe and Shock’ as Car Collides Into Packed New Hampshire Restaurant
‘WALKING WOUNDED’
The owners of a popular restaurant and bar in New Hampshire described their “awe and shock” after a crash that saw a vehicle collide into their busy establishment on Sunday. Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield confirmed the incident at the Looney Bin Bar and Grill after the car was involved in a collision between two other vehicles just before 1:00 p.m., telling WMUR that “the scene was very hectic at first” and that “the bar was very crowded, a lot of people walking wounded, what we call them.” Laconia Fire Department Chief Tim Joubert said in a statement Sunday that 14 patients were transported to hospital while an additional 20 were assessed at the scene. Two patients had significant lower leg injuries while others suffered lacerations and contusions. “Awe and shock,” owner Todd Watson told WMUR. “I just think 18 years of hard work built together down the drain. But that’s your first thought, then it sets in, like, we can make it.”