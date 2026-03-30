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Every witch I know—myself included—loves the act of adornment. Whether it’s a dress that makes me feel more confident or a bold red lip that screams “don’t mess with me,” I’m a firm believer that getting dressed is its own kind of ritual. Jewelry, especially, is a significant part of my whole practice. Most of the rings and necklaces I wear aren’t just cute, decorative accessories—they’re talismans. The rings I put on every morning carry intention. So when a brand actually understands that, it’s a big deal.

Awe Inspired has built an entire universe of empowering jewelry anchored by feminine deities and figures, and it’s resonated among famous faces like Taylor Swift, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Madonna. When I heard the brand had collaborated with the new film Forbidden Fruits for the new Awe x Forbidden Fruits collection, I screamed a joyous witch’s cackle.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, here’s what you need to know: It follows four young women who work at a high-end mall boutique called Free Eden during the day. Once their shift ends, they perform hexes on those who wronged them. You can already guess that the girls are fashionable, but the jewelry they wear is particularly meaningful.

When I spoke with costume designer Sarah Millman, she made it clear that every piece of jewelry in this film is doing serious narrative work. As it turns out, director Meredith Alloway was already wearing Awe Inspired’s Lilith pieces during pre-production, and Lili Reinhart and Alexandra Shipp were already fans. Tell me that’s not fate.

The collection includes spiked heart lockets, tooth-shaped pendants, a “Blood Ritual Vial,” and more witchy rings, necklaces, pendants, and earrings that will make you want to join a coven, STAT. Keep reading to see some of the most enchanting pieces from the collab.

Sapphire Tooth Gem Huggies If you’ve seen ‘Forbidden Fruits,’ you already know why this one hurts so good—and if you haven’t, consider this your sign to buy your ticket now. Either way, the white sapphire tooth gem is going on my lobes and staying there. Shop At Awe Inspired $ 145

Blood Ritual Vial Necklace A vial on a necklace that you can actually open so you can drop anything you want in there, whether it’s a drop of your lover’s blood (Angelina and Billy Bob vibes) or a little bit of hot sauce for later. Shop At Awe Inspired $ 255

Gemstone Snake In The Garden Ring There is somewhat of a snake theme in the film (naturally, if they’re working at a store called Free Eden). This gorgeous gemstone ring cleverly symbolizes the four Fruits and the four seasons of their retail cycle. Shop At Awe Inspired $ 235

Witchy Nameplate Pendant Move over, Carrie Bradshaw. Now this is the kind of nameplate necklace I need. Available in sterling silver or gold vermeil and studded with white sapphires, this is far from subtle. Shop At Awe Inspired $ 145