Biotech entrepreneur and former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy didn’t seem too interested Wednesday in helping out Donald Trump’s campaign by writing a check, but did commit to continuing to act as a surrogate for the man he endorsed after dropping out of the GOP primary.

On Fox News’ Your World, anchor Neil Cavuto mentioned during his interview with Ramaswamy that Trump reportedly met with billionaire Elon Musk and other GOP donors this weekend—just as his campaign faces a cash crunch.

“You’re a very successful businessman—a biotech entrepreneur—and you’ve made hundreds of millions of dollars. We’re told that Donald Trump has asked Elon Musk for some support. I don’t know if that’s true or not. Elon Musk made it clear that he’s not giving to either Joe Biden or Donald Trump,” Cavuto said. “I’m just wondering, if he were to go to you and say, ‘All right, can you loan my campaign some money?’ What would you say?”

Ramaswamy insisted that Trump is actually doing just fine.

“So look, Donald Trump is not in need of anybody else’s help or anything else. He’s in the poll position to do this well,” he claimed.

Cavuto shot back: “He does need money, Vivek. Every campaign needs money.”

Trump is also on the hook for close to half a billion dollars in civil fines for defamation and bank fraud.

Ramaswamy then suggested Trump will be fine as long as his grassroots supporters continue to open their pocketbooks.

“The beauty of this is you have grassroots supporters,” he argued. “That’s actually been the character of the America First movement. It isn’t a movement of just big check writers, as it is for much of the Democratic Party and the establishment wing of the Republican Party. Say no to the politics of yesterday. Say no to the puppetry. The beauty of that America First movement, including what propelled Donald Trump and the America First movement forward, was a bottom-up uprising.”

When Cavuto followed up about whether Ramaswamy himself would lend a financial hand, the former candidate’s response seemed to indicate that that’s not his plan.

“I’m going to be a vocal supporter, Neil,” he said. “And, you know, each of us has a lot of businessmen on the sidelines. I’m focused on the front lines, and some of us have chosen to get in the arena, and that’s where I’m playing.”

“Got it,” Cavuto replied.