Ax-Wielding Chicago Man Killed By Weed-Dispensary Security Guard
REEFER MADNESS
An ax-wielding man was shot and killed on Monday by a security guard at a Chicago weed dispensary, local police said. According to NBC 5 in Chicago, the incident happened just after 10 a.m. local time when a man got into an altercation with the person working security for the business. Police said the incident eventually devolved when the man struck the security guard in the leg with his axe, prompting the guard to fire his gun at the offender. The man with the ax was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the security guard is currently in good condition. The dispensary, Zen Leaf, said in a statement that it would remain closed for the rest of the Labor Day holiday as police continued their investigation. Sources told NBC 5 that the now-deceased attacker “may have been a disgruntled customer.”