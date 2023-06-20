Ax-Wielding Man Targets Multiple Chinese Restaurants in Rampage
TERRIFYING
A man armed with an ax went into three Chinese restaurants in New Zealand on Monday night and set about attacking people at random, injuring four, authorities said. Police say a 24-year-old man was arrested after the spree of violence in Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city. Spokespeople for the North Shore and Auckland hospital said one victim had been discharged while three others were in stable condition Monday night. One witness said she was dining at Maya Hotpot with a friend when the suspect entered and attacked her friend with an ax. At that point, she said, everyone in the restaurant got up and someone yelled “What are you going [to] do? Why are you doing it?” The suspect then allegedly attacked her friend again. Authorities said he would appear in court Tuesday on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and that further charges were likely. No motive has been released.