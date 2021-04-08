Woman With 24-Foot-Long Nails Finally Cut Them Off After 30 Years
TIME FOR A MANICURE
After nearly 30 years, Ayanna Williams of Houston, Texas, has finally clipped her 24-foot-long nails, the New York Post reports. A dermatologist had to use an electric rotary tool to remove them, according to Guinness World Records. Her nails have grown with her since the early 1990s, and before saying her goodbyes, she spent multiple days and almost 4 bottles of nail polish to decorate them one last time. Williams officially broke the world record for longest nails in 2018, back when they were still only 19 feet long. Her claws have sparked mostly positive reactions from others, she explained, but they often made common tasks like washing dishes and changing bed sheets very challenging. She said children would often approach her and ask about her nails, to which she would respond, “Guess how old my nails are?... They’re older than you!”
Her freshly cut nails will be showcased at the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida. “With or without my nails, I will still be the queen. My nails don’t make me, I make my nails!” she said.