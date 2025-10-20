A video showing an Iranian regime enforcer escorting his daughter into a luxury Tehran hotel in a plunging strapless wedding gown has ignited fury over hijab crackdowns. The clip, which was shared to X by activist Cameron Behzadi, shows Ali Shamkhani—the 70-year-old senior adviser to the supreme leader and former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council—leading his daughter Fatemeh into the Espinas Palace Hotel as guests cheer. The Western-style ceremony triggered accusations of double standards, given the state’s enforcement of strict dress codes for women, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that critics had blasted the “lavish” celebration amid economic hardship and the regime’s mandatory hijab laws. Exiled activist Masih Alinejad said on X that the wedding showed how the elite “preach ‘modesty’ while their own daughters parade in designer dresses.” Swedish-Iranian MP Alireza Akhondi called it a “display of hypocrisy.” Shamkhani helped oversee the state response after 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini died in police custody in 2022. She was arrested for allegedly violating rules requiring women to wear the headscarf. The subsequent unrest saw the government make mass arrests and use deadly force.

